Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Up 8.1% in December

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after buying an additional 46,385 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,533.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after buying an additional 437,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 378,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after buying an additional 89,214 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. 21,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $37.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 66.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

