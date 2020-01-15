AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €28.00 by Deutsche Bank

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective from Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.35 ($34.13) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.76 ($32.27).

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €24.22 ($28.16) on Wednesday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.20). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.61.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

