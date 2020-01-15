Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 231.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 113,829 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 25.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 205,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,127 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

