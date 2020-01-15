Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.71.

AXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st.

AXS stock opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Axis Capital has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.29.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). Axis Capital had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axis Capital will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 85.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the second quarter valued at $65,303,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 266.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,395,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,568 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 14.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,331,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,652,000 after acquiring an additional 812,096 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 29.0% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,706,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,448,000 after acquiring an additional 608,021 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 70.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 687,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after acquiring an additional 283,924 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

