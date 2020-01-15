Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.7 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 129,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AX opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $33.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $124.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AX. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

