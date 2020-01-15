AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,100 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 540,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AXT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AXT by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AXT by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. AXT has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $173.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.58.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AXT will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

