B. Riley Boosts Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Price Target to $9.00

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

IVAC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. 28,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.02 million, a PE ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. Intevac has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Intevac had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intevac will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,825,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,730,000 after acquiring an additional 356,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 4.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,114,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after buying an additional 99,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,447,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 41,331 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

