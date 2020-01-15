B. Riley Comments on Great Ajax Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Ajax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 53.22%. The company had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE AJX opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $306.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 128,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 38,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 15.5% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 183,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

