B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $871.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Zumiez by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $155,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,305.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,653,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,590,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,473. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

