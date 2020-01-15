B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

IDCC stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,622. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InterDigital Wireless has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $74.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 6,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

