B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZUMZ. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $871.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $79,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,233.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $139,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,473 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Zumiez by 46.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

