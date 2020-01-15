B. Riley Weighs in on Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the natural resource company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after buying an additional 10,888,904 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $371,535,000 after buying an additional 9,381,370 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $18,259,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $16,785,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,759,000 after buying an additional 1,155,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

