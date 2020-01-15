Baader Bank Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €6.50 Price Target

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.70 ($6.63).

Shares of ETR:CEC1 opened at €5.00 ($5.81) on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a 12-month high of €5.75 ($6.69). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 million and a PE ratio of 14.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

