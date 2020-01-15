Baker Hughes (BKR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Baker Hughes to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.89%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $132,661.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $135,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

