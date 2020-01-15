Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 7,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.16.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,190,894.91. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 448,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,214,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,691 shares of company stock worth $4,882,505 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ball by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $68.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,139. Ball has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.