Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Banc of California worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 485.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter worth $2,658,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,658 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 16,500 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BANC opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $867.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. Banc of California Inc has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Banc of California Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

