Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.70 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bancorpsouth Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BXS opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.44. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

