Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 3.00

Media headlines about Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bandwidth earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Bandwidth’s ranking:

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth stock opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $177,454.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $44,705.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.