Bank of America Increases SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 990

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 990 ($13.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGRO. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 869 ($11.43) in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 840 ($11.05).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 870.34 ($11.45) on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 597.20 ($7.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 880.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 811.58.

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.