Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Argus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.74.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.68. 64,608,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,837,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,262,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,537,000 after acquiring an additional 253,338 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,055,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,933,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,471,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

