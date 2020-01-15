Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,351,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,837,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

