Bank of America Upgrades Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) to Buy

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 960 ($12.63) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 820 ($10.79). Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 842 ($11.08) to GBX 921 ($12.12) in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 774.75 ($10.19).

GPOR stock opened at GBX 889.60 ($11.70) on Wednesday. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 895 ($11.77). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 849.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 754.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

