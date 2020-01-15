BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Short Interest Update

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFIN. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:BFIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,133. BankFinancial has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $198.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 188,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

