Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:BWFG traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $27.63. 220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $219.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.40. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

