Barclays Analysts Give Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) a €650.00 Price Target

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) received a €650.00 ($755.81) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €900.00 ($1,046.51) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €960.00 ($1,116.28) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €787.86 ($916.11).

