Barclays Boosts Paypoint (LON:PAY) Price Target to GBX 840

Paypoint (LON:PAY) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 835 ($10.98) to GBX 840 ($11.05) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,075.25 ($14.14).

Get Paypoint alerts:

Paypoint stock opened at GBX 1,064 ($14.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,003.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 939.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Paypoint has a one year low of GBX 786 ($10.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23). The stock has a market cap of $723.24 million and a PE ratio of 16.81.

Paypoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Paypoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.