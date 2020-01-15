Barclays Increases Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 750

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Antofagasta to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 835 ($10.98) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 911.43 ($11.99).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 971.20 ($12.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 917.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 889.70.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.