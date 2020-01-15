Barclays Lowers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Underweight

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.64% from the stock’s previous close.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $634,877.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $482,962.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,151.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,809 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Solar by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,820 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in First Solar by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 637,123 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,846,000 after buying an additional 120,552 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Solar by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,171 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,483 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

