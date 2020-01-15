Barclays Raises Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.94% from the company’s current price.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,120 ($27.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,185 ($28.74).

Get Anglo American alerts:

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,172.50 ($28.58) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,129.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,005.62. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Insiders have purchased 1,092 shares of company stock worth $2,382,681 in the last ninety days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.