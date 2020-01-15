Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PDL has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Petra Diamonds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 26.57 ($0.35).

Shares of LON:PDL opened at GBX 9.22 ($0.12) on Wednesday. Petra Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 46.10 ($0.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

