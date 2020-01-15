Barclays Reiterates “€200.00” Price Target for Wirecard (ETR:WDI)

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €200.00 ($232.56) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.67% from the company’s previous close.

WDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wirecard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €184.89 ($214.99).

ETR WDI opened at €122.20 ($142.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion and a PE ratio of 31.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €110.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a 1-year high of €159.80 ($185.81).

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

