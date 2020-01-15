Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 560 ($7.37) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 600 ($7.89). Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HSBC from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 613.21 ($8.07).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 587.80 ($7.73) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 583.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 610.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

