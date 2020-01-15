Barclays Trims Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Target Price to GBX 190

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOC. Banco Santander restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 209.50 ($2.76).

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 167.70 ($2.21) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 165 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 192.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The company has a market cap of $841.22 million and a P/E ratio of 64.50.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

