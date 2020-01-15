Barclays Upgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Overweight

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW stock opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $74.12 and a 12 month high of $92.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 133.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 672,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,767,000 after buying an additional 384,555 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $415,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.