Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 755.27 ($9.94).

BDEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America cut Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 749 ($9.85) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 648 ($8.52) to GBX 807 ($10.62) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of LON:BDEV traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 787.20 ($10.36). The company had a trading volume of 5,082,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 722.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 654.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 471.70 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 776.40 ($10.21).

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 23,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.81), for a total value of £160,197 ($210,730.07).

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

