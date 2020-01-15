Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,878. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.74. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $667.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $192,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,993,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $42,899.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,494 shares of company stock worth $1,490,148. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

