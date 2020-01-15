Barrington Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Matthew Conlin purchased 15,372 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $31,666.32. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 16,224 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $35,043.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,246,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,265.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 84,033 shares of company stock valued at $165,078. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 835.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 253,436 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fluent by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Fluent by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Fluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fluent by 318.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 524,296 shares in the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

