Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.50 ($77.33) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.25 ($75.87).

Shares of BAS opened at €64.30 ($74.77) on Wednesday. Basf has a 12 month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12 month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

