Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002454 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Vebitcoin, IDCM and IDEX. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $302.75 million and approximately $88.77 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.78 or 0.03372468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00194076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125757 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,421,167,363 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cobinhood, ABCC, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, BitBay, GOPAX, DDEX, Gate.io, CPDAX, Livecoin, Koinex, Poloniex, Zebpay, Mercatox, IDEX, Huobi, ZB.COM, Upbit, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, IDCM, WazirX, Bancor Network, AirSwap, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Binance, ChaoEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

