Bata (BTA) Market Capitalization Tops $112,052.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 34.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Bata has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, SouthXchange and Livecoin. Bata has a market cap of $112,052.00 and $1,112.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00657735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008941 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

