Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,344. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

