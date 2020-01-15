BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.73.

A number of research firms have commented on BCE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BCE by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in BCE by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 142,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in BCE by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 169,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.36. BCE has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.93%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

