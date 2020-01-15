Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 10,550,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,574,000 after buying an additional 4,625,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,852,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,191,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,794,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after buying an additional 229,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,289,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,367,000 after buying an additional 50,282 shares in the last quarter.

BECN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.51. 24,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.