Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Cap of $30.55 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00006628 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a market capitalization of $30.55 million and $32.30 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.03333857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 53,200,160 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

