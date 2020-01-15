Bean Cash 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $7.50, $13.77 and $32.15. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $891,811.00 and $2.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000201 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,425,466,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin. The official website for Bean Cash is beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum.

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

