Bean Cash (BITB) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $899,648.00 and $2.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $24.43, $13.77 and $32.15. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000238 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,424,483,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum.

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $51.55, $18.94, $24.43, $32.15, $10.39, $13.77, $20.33, $24.68, $50.98, $33.94 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

