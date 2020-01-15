Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Update

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 46,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,114,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 20,530.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41,060 shares during the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,922. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Beasley Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

