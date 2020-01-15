Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.30. 1,126,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,665. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $279.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $3,814,133.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at $62,646,177.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

