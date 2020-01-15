Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stake Boosted by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises 1.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $277,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $3,814,133.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,646,177.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,665. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.48 and a 200 day moving average of $255.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.62.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

