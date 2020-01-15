Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.7% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,231,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,095 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12,995.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,956 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,800,769,000 after acquiring an additional 520,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $101,966,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.30. 1,126,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $279.62.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.70.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.